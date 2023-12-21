Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.