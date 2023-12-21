Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 73,191 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

