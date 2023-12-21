AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Paula Dwyer Acquires 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMHGet Free Report) insider Paula Dwyer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,400.00 ($68,053.69).

AMCIL Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About AMCIL

(Get Free Report)

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.