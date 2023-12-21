AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Paula Dwyer Acquires 100,000 Shares

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) insider Paula Dwyer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,400.00 ($68,053.69).
AMCIL Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
About AMCIL
