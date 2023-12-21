Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,235,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 9.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.