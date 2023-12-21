American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.