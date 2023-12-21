American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $105,488.64 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $94.12.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $6,444,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMWD

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.