Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,654.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,022,625. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.