Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $907,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amprius Technologies news, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,804,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,644. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

