Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $50.45

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.45.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of CTLT opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

