Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $83.60

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

DAR opened at $48.78 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

