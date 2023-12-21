Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $182.75

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

