Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

