Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) PT at $8.90

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $9,525,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $8,804,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. OLO has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $902.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

