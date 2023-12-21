Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $12.30

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.38) to GBX 930 ($11.76) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.30) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Shares of PSO opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.28.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
