Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $12.30

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.38) to GBX 930 ($11.76) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.30) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSO opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

