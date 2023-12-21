Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $33.35

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile



PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

