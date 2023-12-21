Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Price Target at $74.78

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,794,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

