Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Price Target at C$27.33

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.33.

TPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Topaz Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

TPZ opened at C$19.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.1612487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.