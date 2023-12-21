Analysts Set Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Target Price at $22.14

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTS. Barclays assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth about $14,714,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000.

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

