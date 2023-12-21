Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$14.77

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.65 and a one year high of C$11.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.29.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1295597 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. Insiders purchased 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

