Analyzing Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hertz Global has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hertz Global and Air Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Lease 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Air Lease has a consensus target price of $52.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Air Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Lease is more favorable than Hertz Global.

99.2% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Air Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Hertz Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Air Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hertz Global and Air Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $9.22 billion 0.33 $603.31 million $1.96 5.09 Air Lease $2.32 billion 1.94 -$97.02 million $4.47 9.07

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than Air Lease. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A Air Lease 20.97% 7.92% 1.84%

Summary

Air Lease beats Hertz Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a fleet of 417 aircraft, including 306 narrowbody aircraft and 111 widebody aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.