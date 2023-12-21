Analyzing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $390.12 million 1.98 $120.94 million $1.75 7.67 KeyCorp $8.13 billion 1.62 $1.92 billion $1.24 11.35

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Banc of California has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banc of California and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 20.18% 8.65% 0.89% KeyCorp 11.74% 11.64% 0.68%

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Banc of California pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banc of California and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 3 0 0 2.00 KeyCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $14.03, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Banc of California on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

