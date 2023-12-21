Analyzing Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) & Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.69 billion 8.57 $377.68 million $2.87 46.25 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 17.31% 5.31% 2.20% Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digital Realty Trust and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 3 6 3 1 2.15 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.09%. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

