Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.13% from the company’s previous close.
Andrew Peller Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:ADW.A opened at C$4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 4.15. Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$161.46 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.70.
About Andrew Peller
