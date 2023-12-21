Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.68

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.68 and last traded at $175.36, with a volume of 6730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

