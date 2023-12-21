AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of APP opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 143.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

