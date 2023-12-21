AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.1 %

AppLovin stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

