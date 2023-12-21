Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.