Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.38

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.38 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 13483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Separately, Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 91,092 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

