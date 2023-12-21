Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.