argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $520.00 at Raymond James

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $580.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGX. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.36.

ARGX stock opened at $338.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.85. argenx has a 1-year low of $331.52 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in argenx by 12.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in argenx by 55.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 96.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of argenx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

