Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.19 (NASDAQ:ARBKL)

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.1875 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 79.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.