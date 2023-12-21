Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

AWI stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

