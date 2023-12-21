Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of ARTW opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.11.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
