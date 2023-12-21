Arty Straehla Sells 30,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) CEO Arty Straehla sold 30,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arty Straehla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Arty Straehla sold 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $109,750.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

TUSK stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mammoth Energy Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 405,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.