Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $50.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.93.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of ARVN opened at $36.45 on Monday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,007,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after acquiring an additional 466,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373,739 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

