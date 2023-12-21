ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $729.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $660.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

