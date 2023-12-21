Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Holdings Reduced by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Aspen Aerogels worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 1,086,394 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 938,293 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $954.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

