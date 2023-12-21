Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT Raised to $42.00

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,903,000 after acquiring an additional 138,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,054,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

