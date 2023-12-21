AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.78 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,689,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $3,629,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 496,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

