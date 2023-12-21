AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

