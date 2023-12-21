Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ATKR opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

