Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.60

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 7483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

