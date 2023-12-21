Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.06

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.06 and last traded at $88.97, with a volume of 75770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.