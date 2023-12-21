Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Acquires $134,780.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) Director Richard B. Hancock bought 23,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares in the company, valued at $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 117.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.