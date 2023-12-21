Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00017084 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $67.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,287,559 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.28534289 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $74,119,409.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

