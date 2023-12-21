Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.28.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

