Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$145.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$120.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.42.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.41 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.37. The stock has a market cap of C$91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.