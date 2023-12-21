Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

