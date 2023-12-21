BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $29.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

BankUnited Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BKU opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 272.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,034 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

