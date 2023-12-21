Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.45.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.
GOLD stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
