Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

